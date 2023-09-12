Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.69, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 7.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $2.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.09 billion, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +105% and +10.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% lower. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.48.

Also, we should mention that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

