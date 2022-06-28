Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $30.33, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 27.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 258.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.14 billion, up 84.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $46.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +169.85% and +56.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.53% higher. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.2, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

