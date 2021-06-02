Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves 0.15%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $47.77, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 6.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.35 billion, up 332.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.93 per share and revenue of $27.29 billion, which would represent changes of +63.48% and +59.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% lower within the past month. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.



