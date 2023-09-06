Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.8% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.37, up 56.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.09 billion, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion, which would represent changes of +108.44% and +10.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.58, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

