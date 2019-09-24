Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 3.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.62 billion, up 5.59% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $46.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.13% and +5.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DAL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

