Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.35, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 32.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 12.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.19, down 228.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.68 billion, down 67.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.43 per share and revenue of $17.03 billion, which would represent changes of -242.68% and -63.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% lower. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

