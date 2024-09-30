Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the latest trading day at $50.79, indicating a -1.46% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 21.3% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 10, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.59, indicating a 21.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.76 billion, up 1.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.25 per share and revenue of $61.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.22%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.47% upward. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

We can additionally observe that DAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.