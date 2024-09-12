Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $44.27, demonstrating a -0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 14.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.51 billion, reflecting a 0.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.99 per share and a revenue of $59.56 billion, indicating changes of -4.16% and +2.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Delta Air Lines holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

