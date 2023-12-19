Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Delta Air Lines (DAL) ending at $41.15, denoting a -0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 12.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 8.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.89 billion, up 3.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $55.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.94% and +10%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

We can additionally observe that DAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.31.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

