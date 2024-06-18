Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Delta Air Lines (DAL) standing at $49.58, reflecting a -0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 6.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.3 billion, showing a 4.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.61 per share and a revenue of $61.12 billion, signifying shifts of +5.76% and +5.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.82 of its industry.

One should further note that DAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

