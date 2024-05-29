Delta Air Lines (DAL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reached $49.90, with a -0.76% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

The the stock of airline has risen by 0.42% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 1.58% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.40, marking a 10.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.31 billion, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $61.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.56% and +5.41%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% higher. As of now, Delta Air Lines holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.92.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.