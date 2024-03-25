Delta Air Lines (DAL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $45.42, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 9.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 36% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.88 billion, indicating a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $57.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.12% and -0.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.51.

It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

