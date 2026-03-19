Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $65.01, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

The airline's stock has dropped by 10.27% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 10.67% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.67, marking a 45.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.57 billion, up 3.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.78 per share and a revenue of $65.96 billion, signifying shifts of +16.49% and +4.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.16% decrease. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.07.

It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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