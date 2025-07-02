Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $50.13, demonstrating a +2.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 10, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.92, indicating a 18.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.18 billion, indicating a 2.89% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.07 per share and a revenue of $60.48 billion, indicating changes of -17.69% and -1.88%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.57% lower. At present, Delta Air Lines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.78.

One should further note that DAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

