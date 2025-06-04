Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Delta Air Lines (DAL) ending at $48.98, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

The the stock of airline has risen by 8.97% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 19.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.13 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $60.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.86% and -1.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.29 for its industry.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.