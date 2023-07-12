Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Airline stocks have been one of the strongest rebounding sectors after being under pressure for most of 2022. One of the biggest beneficiaries has been Delta Air Lines (DAL), which has seen its shares soar 44% year to date, compared to a 15% rise in the S&P 500 index. But is it now time for investors to perform a soft landing in the stock?

Whether to take profits now or wait until later is one of the many questions investors are assessing ahead of the company’s second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results which is due before the opening bell Thursday. That’s in part because over the past six months, the stock has risen 31% while the S&P 500 index has returned 13%. Investors, who are also encouraged by the fact that the company’s growth prospects and liquidity have drastically improved, still want to know whether the stock gains can continue.

According to recent booking trends, that’s likely the case. Bookings rebounded after the Juneteenth holiday, with system net sales up 4.0%, according to recent report by Bank of America. This is compared to the level seen in 2019 (pre-pandemic) for the week ending June 25. The report also showed an increase in volumes, even as pricing decelerated. Having already issued strong second quarter guidance a update that sparked a late June rally across the sector, Delta is likely to benefit from the increased demand.

That increased demand is especially pronounced considering consumer travel hit record levels for the busy 4th of July holiday weekend. Accordingly, ahead of its second quarter earnings results, the company is expected to benefit from revenue increases from both domestic and international travel, where it has reported a gradual recovery, especially in Latin America and Transatlantic routes. As such, Delta remains one of the better bargains in transportation stocks.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect Atlanta-based transportation giant to earn $2.36 per share on revenue of $14.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to $1.44 per share on $12.31 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be $6.10 per share, rising from $3.20 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $54 billion would rise 18.4% year over year.

With full-year revenue projected to rise close to 20%, comparatively Delta is still operating with the benefit of easier year-over-year metrics. Notably, for the quarter, revenue is expected to grow near 20%, driven by an uptick in domestic air-travel demand and strong summer booking trends. In terms of profits, assuming Delta earns the $2.36 per share estimate, this would mark its fifth consecutive quarterly profit in almost two years.

Analysts are expecting the company to generate a positive earnings surprise of more than 10% on average EPS rate through 2023. That said, Delta’s fuel expenses remain a headwind. In Q1 fuel costs (price per gallon) grew 10% year over year to $3.06. And this is likely to creep into the bottom line in the second quarter. As noted, that did not prevent Delta from delivering a beat on Q1, posting an adjusted EPS of 25 cents which missed estimates by 4 cents.

Q1 revenue came in at $12.76 billion, rising 36.5% year over year, beat estimates by $310 million. From an investments standpoint, if judging by Delta’s rising operating cash flow, along with operating margins, now would be an ideal time to own Delta stock, which is currently trading at around $48 per share, and priced more than 15% below its consensus 12-month price target of $57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.