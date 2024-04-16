Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Increased by 7.72% to 60.69

The average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been revised to 60.69 / share. This is an increase of 7.72% from the prior estimate of 56.34 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.38% from the latest reported closing price of 46.55 / share.

Delta Air Lines Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 received the payment on March 18, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $46.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=76).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 524,112K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 22,200K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,937K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,248K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,228K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,009K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 1.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,715K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 2.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,674K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.