Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Increased by 15.05% to 58.21

The average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been revised to 58.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.05% from the prior estimate of 50.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from the latest reported closing price of 47.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, an increase of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 511,165K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,568K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,427K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,647K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,178K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,832K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,977K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,963K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

