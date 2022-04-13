Delta Air Lines (DAL) Pops After Earnings; What Should Investors Do Now?

This morning saw the first big earnings release of the Q1 results season, with Delta Airlines (DAL) reporting. The stock is popping after the results, or more accurately, after the comments that accompanied them. But investors should be careful about joining in the buying; if anything, the jump looks to be more like an opportunity to sell than a reason to buy.

Delta lost slightly less-than-expected in Q1, but after looking like they had turned the corner when they reported two profitable quarters in a row in the second half of last year, is that reason to celebrate? Probably not, but what is causing the stock to trade around six percent above yesterday’s close as I write is that CEO Ed Bastian is very optimistic about next quarter, and anticipates a return to profitability.

Assuming he is correct, that is wonderful for Delta’s shareholders. However, this optimism is based on the fact that we, the traveling public, have not kicked back against rising fares.

Those price increases are justified by the fact that fuel costs have risen sharply at the airlines, as have other, unrelated costs. One could argue that the fuel cost impact is down to insufficient hedging in a sustained bull market for crude, but it would be too harsh to criticize a company for failing to accurately predict movement in a volatile market. Some kind of fuel surcharge is perfectly understandable, or at least would be if it were a temporary measure. As for letting staff go, that too was understandable. The airlines had very little choice given the unique set circumstances they have faced over the last couple of years and the inflation and labor shortages that are making rehiring so expensive.

Where I am inclined to be less charitable, though, is the assumption by Bastian that the traveling public will continue to tolerate higher fares without any improvement in travel conditions or service. With the plethora of cut-price options available to domestic travelers in the U.S., that would seem to be far from certain. Why should we pay more to be cramped and ignored on a “premium” airline when you can pay less for the same thing? If there is an attempt to address that by allowing more flights that aren’t completely full, or by actually paying what it takes to rebuild staffing levels, either profitability will be further delayed or there will be yet more price increases.

Eventually even world-weary travelers will kick back if prices keep going up, so Delta will probably face a choice between lower margins or lower revenue. Add in the fact that there is yet another Covid variant causing a setback in the return to normality, a problem that wasn’t really factored into Bastian’s optimism -- I’m not sure the future for Delta looks as rosy as traders seem to be assuming in this morning’s premarket trading. If anything, the assumption by Delta that customers will continue to tolerate higher fares without service improvements that would significantly lower margins is the more significant one here.

Excessive optimism is nothing new to airlines. In 2020, when many of them went cap-in-hand to the government for taxpayer money, it was pointed out that the few years prior to that had featured big share buybacks and some chunky executive bonuses. Managers seemed then to assume that the good times would roll on forever. They spent money enriching themselves rather than improving balance sheets or salting away cash for the bad times that history clearly said would come at some point. This isn’t as egregious an example as that, but it is part of a pattern of what some might call arrogance from airlines that has resulted in pain for shareholders in the past. It could be that this time will be different, but if DAL posts significant gains over the next couple of months, it will do so without my money behind it.

