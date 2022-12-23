Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 468.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.89 billion, up 36.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $47.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +173.53% and +58.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.66% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.7, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

