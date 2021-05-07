Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $46.11, moving +2.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.8% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.38, up 68.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 338.16% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.61 per share and revenue of $27.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.45% and +58.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.59% lower within the past month. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



