Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $48.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 11.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 427.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion, down 53.26% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.25 per share and revenue of $26.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.09% and +54.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

