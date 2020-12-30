Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $40.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 0.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.3% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.59% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of -$2.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 238.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.67 billion, down 67.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.60 per share and revenue of $16.89 billion, which would represent changes of -245.01% and -64.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.