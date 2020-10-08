Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $32.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2020. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$3.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 233.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.12 billion, down 75.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$9.84 per share and revenue of $17.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -234.61% and -62.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.87% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

