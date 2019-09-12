Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $59.44, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 2.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.62 billion, up 5.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $46.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.13% and +5.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DAL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.