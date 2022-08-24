Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $33.31, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 7.28% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 7.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 413.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.93 billion, up 52.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $48.88 billion, which would represent changes of +168.63% and +63.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



