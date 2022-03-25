Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $37.91, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.61% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of -$1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion, up 109.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $43.04 billion, which would represent changes of +140.2% and +43.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.37% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.79 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.23.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

