Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.89, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 7.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.8 billion, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $55.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.75% and +9.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.

Investors should also note that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.