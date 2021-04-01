Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $48.83, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.14% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 409.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.79 billion, down 55.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.37 per share and revenue of $26.5 billion, which would represent changes of +77.97% and +55.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.99% lower within the past month. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

