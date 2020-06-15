Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $30.46, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$4.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 281.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, down 89.88% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.71 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -205.47% and -54.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.82% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.