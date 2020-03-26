Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $31.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 6.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 37.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 22.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 21.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.77 billion, up 2.84% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $46.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.83% and -1.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.4% lower. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DAL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.34.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

