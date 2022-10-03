Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $28.26, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 13.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 476.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.2 billion, up 55.08% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $49.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +168.14% and +66.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.