Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $29.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 22.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, up 258.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.14 billion, up 84.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $46.55 billion, which would represent changes of +169.85% and +55.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.07% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

