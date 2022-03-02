Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $38.04, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of -$1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.61 billion, up 107.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion, which would represent changes of +149.75% and +44.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.97, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

