Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $32.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.49% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 468.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.89 billion, up 36.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $47.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +173.53% and +58.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.66% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.