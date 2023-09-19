Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $39.45, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 52.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.09 billion, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.19% and +10.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.98% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.11, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

