Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $48.52, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 27.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 10.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.01 billion, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $56.39 billion, which would represent changes of +90.94% and +11.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.41% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

