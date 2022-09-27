Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $28.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 12.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 15.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 426.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.2 billion, up 55.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $49.66 billion, which would represent changes of +168.38% and +66.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.67, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.