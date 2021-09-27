Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $43.78, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 4.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.23 billion, up 168.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $28.38 billion, which would represent changes of +65.15% and +66.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.58% lower. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.