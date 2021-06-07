Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $46.08, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 0.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.21 billion, up 322.89% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.97 per share and revenue of $27.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.1% and +59.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% lower. DAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.