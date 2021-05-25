Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $46.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of -$1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.35 billion, up 332.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.93 per share and revenue of $27.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.48% and +59.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% lower within the past month. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

