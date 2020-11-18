Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $37.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 17.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.34, down 237.65% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$10.71 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -246.51% and -63.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.82% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

