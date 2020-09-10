Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $31.79, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 9.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 227.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.19 billion, down 74.59% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.45 per share and revenue of $18.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -229.27% and -61.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.