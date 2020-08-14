Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 5.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 16.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.01% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$3.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 230.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.19 billion, down 74.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.48 per share and revenue of $18.15 billion, which would represent changes of -229.69% and -61.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.13% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.