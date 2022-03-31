Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $39.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 3.39% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of -$1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.78 billion, up 111.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $43.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +137.75% and +44.78%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.45% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.1, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

