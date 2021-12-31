Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $39.08, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 6.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 103.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.17 billion, up 130.71% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.25 per share and revenue of $29.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.5% and +71.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.03% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

