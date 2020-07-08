Delta Air Lines (DAL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $27.01, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 20.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.06, down 272.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.40 billion, down 88.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.78 per share and revenue of $20.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -206.43% and -56.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.