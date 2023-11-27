Delta Air Lines (DAL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $35.84, demonstrating a -0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

The airline's shares have seen an increase of 17.78% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 22.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.89 billion, up 3.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $55.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.63% and +10%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.71.

One should further note that DAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

