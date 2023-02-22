Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $37.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 4.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.66 billion, up 35.39% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $55.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.56% and +9.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.64, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

