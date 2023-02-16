Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $38.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 1.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.66 billion, up 35.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $55.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.56% and +9.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.24, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

